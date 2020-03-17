Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS), Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

The shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Nomura in its latest research note that was published on May 16, 2019. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $20 price target. Nomura wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of GMS Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Strong Buy rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on June 29, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by Nomura in its report released on March 13, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 40. Seaport Global Securities was of a view that GMS is Buy in its latest report on March 07, 2018. Wells Fargo thinks that GMS is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 18, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 38.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $29.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -11.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 14.31.

The shares of the company dipped by -18.48% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $12.11 while ending the day at $12.97. During the trading session, a total of 704542.0 shares were traded which represents a -83.69% decline from the average session volume which is 383550.0 shares. GMS had ended its last session trading at $15.91. GMS Inc. currently has a market cap of $650.96 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.80, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.62, with a beta of 2.01. GMS Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.51, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 GMS 52-week low price stands at $14.71 while its 52-week high price is $32.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.52 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The GMS Inc. generated 40.95 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -30.77%. GMS Inc. has the potential to record 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Nomura published a research note on February 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) is now rated as Buy. Barclays also rated ALLY as Downgrade on February 20, 2020, with its price target of $33 suggesting that ALLY could surge by 55.04% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.57/share, analysts expect it to down by -21.78% to reach $35.79/share. It started the day trading at $18.89 and traded between $16.06 and $16.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ALLY’s 50-day SMA is 28.80 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.83. The stock has a high of $35.42 for the year while the low is $18.58. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.81%, as 12.10M GMS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.25% of Ally Financial Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.70, while the P/B ratio is 0.42. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.64M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.60%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.59% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more ALLY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -2,007 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 37,132,422 shares of ALLY, with a total valuation of $930,909,820. Harris Associates LP meanwhile sold more ALLY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $864,476,827 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Ally Financial Inc. shares by 4.61% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 18,004,200 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 793,753 shares of Ally Financial Inc. which are valued at $451,365,294. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Ally Financial Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 162,458 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,397,559 shares and is now valued at $285,736,804. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Ally Financial Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.