Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG), EVO Payments Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

The shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on March 11, 2020. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. The stock was given Hold rating by Siebert Williams Shank in its report released on January 27, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2. Credit Suisse was of a view that XOG is Underperform in its latest report on January 23, 2020. Credit Suisse thinks that XOG is worth Underperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -94.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 21.01.

The shares of the company added by 15.47% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.25 while ending the day at $0.32. During the trading session, a total of 1.84 million shares were traded which represents a 21.99% incline from the average session volume which is 2.36 million shares. XOG had ended its last session trading at $0.28. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. currently has a market cap of $41.33 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 0.99, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.03, with a beta of 2.83. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 6.37, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 XOG 52-week low price stands at $0.21 while its 52-week high price is $5.67.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.26 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. generated 32.38 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 57.69%. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. has the potential to record -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on January 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that EVO Payments Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $32. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.92/share, analysts expect it to down by -19.68% to reach $29.18/share. It started the day trading at $19.36 and traded between $15.21 and $16.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EVOP’s 50-day SMA is 26.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.19. The stock has a high of $31.93 for the year while the low is $18.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.61%, as 1.96M XOG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.86% of EVO Payments Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 381.61K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -26.74%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.50% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.44% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Brown Advisory LLC bought more EVOP shares, increasing its portfolio by 15.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Brown Advisory LLC purchasing 489,800 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,718,737 shares of EVOP, with a total valuation of $94,009,671. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more EVOP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $86,385,780 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its EVO Payments Inc. shares by 8.48% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,371,300 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 185,327 shares of EVO Payments Inc. which are valued at $59,946,464. In the same vein, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … increased its EVO Payments Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 222,645 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,077,360 shares and is now valued at $52,515,661. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of EVO Payments Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.