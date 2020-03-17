Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ), Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)

The shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by HSBC Securities in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. HSBC Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Embraer S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on January 22, 2019. Morgan Stanley was of a view that ERJ is Overweight in its latest report on August 16, 2018. Drexel Hamilton thinks that ERJ is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $21.31. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -2.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 16.64.

The shares of the company dipped by -18.79% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $8.01 while ending the day at $8.08. During the trading session, a total of 3.65 million shares were traded which represents a -261.24% decline from the average session volume which is 1.01 million shares. ERJ had ended its last session trading at $9.95. Embraer S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.07, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 ERJ 52-week low price stands at $8.28 while its 52-week high price is $21.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.26 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Embraer S.A. generated 1.16 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 84.62%. Embraer S.A. has the potential to record -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wunderlich published a research note on April 14, 2014 where it informed investors and clients that Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Wunderlich also rated GLBS as Reiterated on September 12, 2012, with its price target of $3.50 suggesting that GLBS could surge by 98.2% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.46/share, analysts expect it to down by -22.24% to reach $20.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.4602 and traded between $0.31 and $0.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GLBS’s 50-day SMA is 0.6900 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.7300. The stock has a high of $6.65 for the year while the low is $0.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 244920.5 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.92%, as 261,869 ERJ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.82% of Globus Maritime Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 805.06K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.49%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -70.90% over the past 90 days while it lost -84.11% over the last six months.

Virtu Financial BD LLC meanwhile sold more GLBS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,802 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 65.59% of Globus Maritime Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.