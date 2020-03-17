Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: CRH plc (NYSE:CRH), New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

The shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on December 16, 2019. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CRH plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on September 05, 2019. Barclays was of a view that CRH is Equal Weight in its latest report on July 08, 2019. Berenberg thinks that CRH is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $41.36. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -10.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 19.78.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.96% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $22.46 while ending the day at $22.57. During the trading session, a total of 1.47 million shares were traded which represents a -72.66% decline from the average session volume which is 853310.0 shares. CRH had ended its last session trading at $27.51. CRH plc currently has a market cap of $20.14 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.98, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.51, with a beta of 0.95. CRH plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.62, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 CRH 52-week low price stands at $25.28 while its 52-week high price is $40.88.

The CRH plc generated 4.21 billion in revenue during the last quarter. CRH plc has the potential to record 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CapitalOne published a research note on November 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $8.50. CapitalOne also rated SNR as Initiated on October 22, 2019, with its price target of $7.50 suggesting that SNR could surge by 63.59% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.75/share, analysts expect it to down by -21.07% to reach $8.13/share. It started the day trading at $3.50 and traded between $2.92 and $2.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SNR’s 50-day SMA is 7.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.04. The stock has a high of $8.35 for the year while the low is $3.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.64%, as 1.15M CRH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.41% of New Senior Investment Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 38.44, while the P/B ratio is 1.03. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 523.84K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.21 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -44.78%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.90% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more SNR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -301,254 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,086,478 shares of SNR, with a total valuation of $73,364,921. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more SNR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $40,749,786 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its New Senior Investment Group Inc. shares by 1.93% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,043,440 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 114,574 shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. which are valued at $36,683,681. In the same vein, Omega Advisors, Inc. increased its New Senior Investment Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 282,387 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,535,548 shares and is now valued at $27,530,776. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of New Senior Investment Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.