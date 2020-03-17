Mixed Analyst Attention: Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS), KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

The shares of Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on January 08, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $37 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Scientific Games Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on May 08, 2019. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $31. The stock was given Underperform rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on March 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 21. Susquehanna was of a view that SGMS is Positive in its latest report on December 07, 2018. Jefferies thinks that SGMS is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $31.78. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -6.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.81% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 15.70.

The shares of the company dipped by -19.59% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $5.50 while ending the day at $7.02. During the trading session, a total of 3.74 million shares were traded which represents a -230.9% decline from the average session volume which is 1.13 million shares. SGMS had ended its last session trading at $8.73. SGMS 52-week low price stands at $7.50 while its 52-week high price is $31.63.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Scientific Games Corporation generated 364.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -30.0%. Scientific Games Corporation has the potential to record 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on December 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.35/share, analysts expect it to down by -23.79% to reach $21.50/share. It started the day trading at $14.30 and traded between $12.46 and $12.46 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KREF’s 50-day SMA is 20.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.01. The stock has a high of $22.03 for the year while the low is $15.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.17%, as 2.98M SGMS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.56% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.92, while the P/B ratio is 0.64. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 440.09K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -31.99%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.16% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more KREF shares, increasing its portfolio by 94.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 2,153,647 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,432,810 shares of KREF, with a total valuation of $87,060,388.

Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.