Mixed Analyst Attention: PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO), iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

The shares of PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on February 18, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $52 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PROS Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on February 07, 2020, to Buy the PRO stock while also putting a $80 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on October 25, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $65. The stock was given Strong Buy rating by Needham in its report released on June 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 70. BofA/Merrill was of a view that PRO is Buy in its latest report on June 17, 2019. Stifel thinks that PRO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 23, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 60.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -13.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.42% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 12.03.

The shares of the company dipped by -21.31% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $23.66 while ending the day at $24.56. During the trading session, a total of 545169.0 shares were traded which represents a -63.04% decline from the average session volume which is 334380.0 shares. PRO had ended its last session trading at $31.21. PROS Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.67, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 PRO 52-week low price stands at $28.42 while its 52-week high price is $75.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.26 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The PROS Holdings Inc. generated 306.08 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -3.85%. PROS Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on May 28, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.13/share, analysts expect it to down by -28.03% to reach $18.50/share. It started the day trading at $12.23 and traded between $9.31 and $9.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that STAR’s 50-day SMA is 14.97 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.34. The stock has a high of $17.50 for the year while the low is $7.84. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.02%, as 10.16M PRO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.84% of iStar Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.73, while the P/B ratio is 0.59. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 971.06K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -37.75%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.67% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.74% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more STAR shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.21% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 405,368 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,024,708 shares of STAR, with a total valuation of $151,673,832. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more STAR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $147,412,649 worth of shares.

Similarly, UBS Financial Services, Inc. increased its iStar Inc. shares by 10.48% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,551,956 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 621,581 shares of iStar Inc. which are valued at $99,131,094. In the same vein, EJF Capital LLC increased its iStar Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,803,980 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,803,980 shares and is now valued at $72,684,217. Following these latest developments, around 6.60% of iStar Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.