Mixed Analyst Attention: D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI), Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

The shares of D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $44 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of D.R. Horton Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on February 26, 2020, to Hold the DHI stock while also putting a $58 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $58. The stock was given Underperform rating by Evercore ISI in its report released on January 06, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that DHI is Underperform in its latest report on December 17, 2019. Buckingham Research thinks that DHI is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 13, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 58.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $60.93. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -13.47% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 17.42.

The shares of the company dipped by -20.23% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $31.20 while ending the day at $31.35. During the trading session, a total of 8.36 million shares were traded which represents a -94.4% decline from the average session volume which is 4.3 million shares. DHI had ended its last session trading at $39.30. D.R. Horton Inc. currently has a market cap of $13.36 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.68, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.52, with a beta of 1.04. DHI 52-week low price stands at $36.23 while its 52-week high price is $62.54.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.99 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The D.R. Horton Inc. generated 1.6 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.06%. D.R. Horton Inc. has the potential to record 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on December 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.76/share, analysts expect it to down by -25.23% to reach $9.75/share. It started the day trading at $8.15 and traded between $6.42 and $6.55 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SOHU’s 50-day SMA is 10.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.33. The stock has a high of $21.19 for the year while the low is $8.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 738153.83 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.08%, as 678,511 DHI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.06% of Sohu.com Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 442.85K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.30% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.34% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Macquarie Investment Management B… sold more SOHU shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Macquarie Investment Management B… selling -7,458 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,919,073 shares of SOHU, with a total valuation of $37,348,766. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more SOHU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $26,909,842 worth of shares.

Similarly, Orbis Investment Management Ltd. decreased its Sohu.com Limited shares by 12.75% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,448,116 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -357,756 shares of Sohu.com Limited which are valued at $23,330,545. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Sohu.com Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 6,394 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,084,186 shares and is now valued at $10,332,293. Following these latest developments, around 26.02% of Sohu.com Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.