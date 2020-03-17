Mixed Analyst Attention: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO), Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

The shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on February 03, 2020. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on September 04, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on September 04, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2.70. Barclays was of a view that CCO is Overweight in its latest report on September 04, 2019. Wolfe Research thinks that CCO is worth Peer Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -8.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -85.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 12.42.

The shares of the company dipped by -21.90% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.7951 while ending the day at $0.82. During the trading session, a total of 1.81 million shares were traded which represents a 11.49% incline from the average session volume which is 2.04 million shares. CCO had ended its last session trading at $1.05. CCO 52-week low price stands at $0.90 while its 52-week high price is $5.76.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. generated 398.86 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 816.67%. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wedbush published a research note on March 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $246. Citigroup also rated BURL as Upgrade on March 06, 2020, with its price target of $260 suggesting that BURL could surge by 47.61% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $187.80/share, analysts expect it to down by -29.83% to reach $251.52/share. It started the day trading at $166.35 and traded between $131.03 and $131.78 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BURL’s 50-day SMA is 223.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 200.37. The stock has a high of $250.89 for the year while the low is $136.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.21%, as 1.45M CCO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.20% of Burlington Stores Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.04, while the P/B ratio is 22.19. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 724.26K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.00 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -34.62%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.18% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… sold more BURL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -22.21% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling -2,056,905 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,204,771 shares of BURL, with a total valuation of $1,558,103,776. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more BURL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,277,634,020 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Burlington Stores Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.