Mixed Analyst Attention: Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB), Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI)

The shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Bancolombia S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on August 06, 2019. Credit Suisse was of a view that CIB is Underperform in its latest report on April 30, 2019. Citigroup thinks that CIB is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -14.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 12.43.

The shares of the company dipped by -20.36% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $23.23 while ending the day at $23.27. During the trading session, a total of 743045.0 shares were traded which represents a -81.43% decline from the average session volume which is 409540.0 shares. CIB had ended its last session trading at $29.22. Bancolombia S.A. currently has a market cap of $6.16 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.96, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.34, with a beta of 1.13. CIB 52-week low price stands at $27.36 while its 52-week high price is $56.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.60 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -81.67%. Bancolombia S.A. has the potential to record 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JMP Securities published a research note on January 30, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI) is now rated as Mkt Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.47/share, analysts expect it to down by -25.58% to reach $12.17/share. It started the day trading at $12.00 and traded between $8.8501 and $9.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RESI’s 50-day SMA is 11.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.78. The stock has a high of $13.28 for the year while the low is $9.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -37.37%, as 1.60M CIB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.25% of Front Yard Residential Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 632.09K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -24.74%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.86% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more RESI shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.87% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 61,406 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,088,420 shares of RESI, with a total valuation of $89,881,166.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Front Yard Residential Corporation shares by 1.10% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,715,376 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -41,175 shares of Front Yard Residential Corporation which are valued at $47,110,968. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Front Yard Residential Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 11,590 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,659,910 shares and is now valued at $46,407,659. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Front Yard Residential Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.