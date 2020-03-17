Mixed Analyst Attention: Avita Medical Limited (NASDAQ:RCEL), PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

The shares of Avita Medical Limited (NASDAQ:RCEL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on March 03, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $10 price target. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Avita Medical Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 93.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.31.

The shares of the company dipped by -20.71% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $4.00 while ending the day at $4.71. During the trading session, a total of 1.25 million shares were traded which represents a -122.99% decline from the average session volume which is 560210.0 shares. RCEL had ended its last session trading at $5.94. RCEL 52-week low price stands at $2.43 while its 52-week high price is $11.07.

The Avita Medical Limited generated 85.27 million in revenue during the last quarter. Avita Medical Limited has the potential to record -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on February 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) is now rated as Sector Perform. Citigroup also rated PTCT as Downgrade on February 20, 2020, with its price target of $71 suggesting that PTCT could surge by 48.89% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $43.94/share, analysts expect it to down by -26.33% to reach $63.33/share. It started the day trading at $40.0286 and traded between $30.80 and $32.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PTCT’s 50-day SMA is 52.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 45.28. The stock has a high of $59.89 for the year while the low is $31.49. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.57%, as 3.74M RCEL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.16% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 899.13K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -36.52%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.17% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.48% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Franklin Advisers, Inc. bought more PTCT shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.84% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Franklin Advisers, Inc. purchasing 45,559 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,448,608 shares of PTCT, with a total valuation of $298,801,663. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more PTCT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $291,418,279 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares by 4.70% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,370,402 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 196,303 shares of PTC Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $239,672,846. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 288,469 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,037,987 shares and is now valued at $221,443,207. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.