Mixed Analyst Attention: American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN), Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

The shares of American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on September 26, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $15 price target. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of American Finance Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on September 16, 2019, to Neutral the AFIN stock while also putting a $14 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $13.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -11.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 15.95.

The shares of the company dipped by -19.89% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $5.83 while ending the day at $5.84. During the trading session, a total of 686174.0 shares were traded which represents a -16.36% decline from the average session volume which is 589690.0 shares. AFIN had ended its last session trading at $7.29. AFIN 52-week low price stands at $6.59 while its 52-week high price is $15.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.24 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -4.17%. American Finance Trust Inc. has the potential to record 1.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on November 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $37. RBC Capital Mkts also rated BNFT as Downgrade on February 27, 2019, with its price target of $58 suggesting that BNFT could surge by 71.99% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.22/share, analysts expect it to down by -24.40% to reach $24.88/share. It started the day trading at $8.55 and traded between $6.52 and $6.97 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BNFT’s 50-day SMA is 16.61 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.54. The stock has a high of $50.78 for the year while the low is $8.08. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.34%, as 3.81M AFIN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.93% of Benefitfocus Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 495.64K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -35.88%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -64.85% over the past 90 days while it lost -73.44% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BAMCO, Inc. sold more BNFT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BAMCO, Inc. selling -221,343 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,734,107 shares of BNFT, with a total valuation of $46,601,655. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more BNFT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $35,834,997 worth of shares.

Similarly, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. (In… decreased its Benefitfocus Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,448,210 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Benefitfocus Inc. which are valued at $30,553,661. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Benefitfocus Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 61,913 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,420,972 shares and is now valued at $30,213,731. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Benefitfocus Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.