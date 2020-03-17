Mixed Analyst Attention: AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR), BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

The shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on January 16, 2020. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AAR Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on January 08, 2020, to Buy the AIR stock while also putting a $56 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on July 09, 2019. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $50. Canaccord Genuity was of a view that AIR is Buy in its latest report on July 11, 2018. Canaccord Genuity thinks that AIR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 08, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 46.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $55.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -18.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 11.52.

The shares of the company dipped by -19.47% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $15.22 while ending the day at $15.30. During the trading session, a total of 753629.0 shares were traded which represents a -213.09% decline from the average session volume which is 240710.0 shares. AIR had ended its last session trading at $19.00. AAR Corp. currently has a market cap of $677.18 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.09, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.35, with a beta of 1.43. AAR Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 AIR 52-week low price stands at $18.77 while its 52-week high price is $52.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.64 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The AAR Corp. generated 52.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.57 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -23.44%. AAR Corp. has the potential to record 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Mizuho published a research note on February 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $51. Raymond James also rated BBIO as Initiated on July 26, 2019, with its price target of $36 suggesting that BBIO could surge by 60.4% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.06/share, analysts expect it to down by -23.46% to reach $44.57/share. It started the day trading at $20.27 and traded between $17.05 and $17.65 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $48.36 for the year while the low is $17.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.73%, as 3.68M AIR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.66% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 693.57K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -34.58%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -52.87% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.88% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Viking Global Investors LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,620,991 shares of BBIO, with a total valuation of $848,677,193. AIG Asset Management (U.S.) LLC meanwhile sold more BBIO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $214,560,179 worth of shares.

Similarly, Perceptive Advisors LLC decreased its BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,706,268 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. which are valued at $213,795,824. Following these latest developments, around 6.30% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.