Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC), Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD)

The shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Keefe Bruyette in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $10.50 price target. Keefe Bruyette wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Wunderlich Markets when it published its report on August 05, 2016. That day the Wunderlich set price target on the stock to $11. Wunderlich was of a view that WMC is Hold in its latest report on June 27, 2016. Wunderlich thinks that WMC is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 10, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 8.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $10.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -24.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.81% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 15.74.

The shares of the company dipped by -30.00% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $5.46 while ending the day at $5.46. During the trading session, a total of 1.65 million shares were traded which represents a -181.97% decline from the average session volume which is 583470.0 shares. WMC had ended its last session trading at $7.80. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation currently has a market cap of $359.16 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.99, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.80, with a beta of 0.66. WMC 52-week low price stands at $7.21 while its 52-week high price is $11.33.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.30 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -6.67%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation has the potential to record 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northcoast published a research note on December 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) is now rated as Neutral. Stifel also rated TECD as Downgrade on April 17, 2019, with its price target of $105 suggesting that TECD could surge by 26.6% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $133.74/share, analysts expect it to down by -18.60% to reach $148.33/share. It started the day trading at $129.75 and traded between $101.25 and $108.87 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TECD’s 50-day SMA is 142.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 118.93. The stock has a high of $151.47 for the year while the low is $80.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 717880.67 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.75%, as 751,980 WMC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.05% of Tech Data Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.55, while the P/B ratio is 1.31. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 703.20K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.36%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.99% over the past 90 days while it gained 3.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more TECD shares, increasing its portfolio by 16.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 541,871 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,915,015 shares of TECD, with a total valuation of $557,458,986. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more TECD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $555,145,433 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Tech Data Corporation shares by 4.61% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,095,458 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 136,468 shares of Tech Data Corporation which are valued at $440,762,265. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Tech Data Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 36,304 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,212,652 shares and is now valued at $172,669,518. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Tech Data Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.