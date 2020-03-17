Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL), Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

The shares of The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on February 21, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $21 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The RealReal Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on February 03, 2020. B. Riley FBR was of a view that REAL is Buy in its latest report on December 18, 2019. DA Davidson thinks that REAL is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $24.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -20.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 12.06.

The shares of the company dipped by -25.63% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $5.00 while ending the day at $6.47. During the trading session, a total of 2.82 million shares were traded which represents a -59.31% decline from the average session volume which is 1.77 million shares. REAL had ended its last session trading at $8.70. The RealReal Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.50 REAL 52-week low price stands at $8.13 while its 52-week high price is $30.05.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The RealReal Inc. has the potential to record -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research published a research note on January 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) is now rated as Outperform. BofA/Merrill also rated ALGN as Reiterated on October 24, 2019, with its price target of $240 suggesting that ALGN could surge by 46.43% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $195.88/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.44% to reach $301.86/share. It started the day trading at $172.904 and traded between $161.38 and $161.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ALGN’s 50-day SMA is 255.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 242.29. The stock has a high of $334.64 for the year while the low is $169.84. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.6 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.47%, as 3.65M REAL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.05% of Align Technology Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 29.23, while the P/B ratio is 9.44. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 904.46K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -25.42%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.74% over the past 90 days while it lost -8.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ALGN shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.67% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 52,034 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,871,708 shares of ALGN, with a total valuation of $1,718,787,442. Edgewood Management LLC meanwhile sold more ALGN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,025,851,097 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Align Technology Inc. shares by 0.55% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,954,881 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -21,681 shares of Align Technology Inc. which are valued at $863,548,266. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Align Technology Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 22,598 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,098,413 shares and is now valued at $676,538,479. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Align Technology Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.