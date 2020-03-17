Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR), Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA)

The shares of Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on October 09, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $48 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sleep Number Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on April 18, 2019, to Equal Weight the SNBR stock while also putting a $38 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on January 28, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $36. The stock was given Buy rating by Stifel in its report released on July 26, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 43. Piper Jaffray was of a view that SNBR is Neutral in its latest report on July 26, 2018. Raymond James thinks that SNBR is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $52.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -14.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 23.39.

The shares of the company dipped by -22.37% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $27.39 while ending the day at $27.70. During the trading session, a total of 984220.0 shares were traded which represents a -120.52% decline from the average session volume which is 446320.0 shares. SNBR had ended its last session trading at $35.68. Sleep Number Corporation currently has a market cap of $808.29 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.25, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.66, with a beta of 1.30. SNBR 52-week low price stands at $32.53 while its 52-week high price is $61.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.82 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sleep Number Corporation generated 1.59 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.94 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2.44%. Sleep Number Corporation has the potential to record 3.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Susquehanna published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. SunTrust also rated APA as Downgrade on March 09, 2020, with its price target of $15 suggesting that APA could surge by 80.75% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.07/share, analysts expect it to down by -32.34% to reach $28.36/share. It started the day trading at $6.92 and traded between $5.45 and $5.46 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that APA’s 50-day SMA is 26.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.54. The stock has a high of $38.12 for the year while the low is $6.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.65%, as 18.18M SNBR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.84% of Apache Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.60M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -42.83%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -75.23% over the past 90 days while it lost -77.57% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox sold more APA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox selling -315,384 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 55,089,363 shares of APA, with a total valuation of $1,372,826,926. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more APA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,083,507,196 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Apache Corporation shares by 8.68% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 20,590,533 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,645,015 shares of Apache Corporation which are valued at $513,116,082. In the same vein, Harris Associates LP increased its Apache Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,658,943 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 20,563,519 shares and is now valued at $512,442,893. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Apache Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.