Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE:SITE), Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP)

The shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE:SITE) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Deutsche Bank advised investors in its research note published on November 21, 2019, to Hold the SITE stock while also putting a $14 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Berenberg Markets when it published its report on August 07, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on June 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 77. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that SITE is Sector Perform in its latest report on January 31, 2019. SunTrust thinks that SITE is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $101.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 9.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 21.44.

The shares of the company dipped by -23.52% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $56.88 while ending the day at $57.36. During the trading session, a total of 980190.0 shares were traded which represents a -156.05% decline from the average session volume which is 382810.0 shares. SITE had ended its last session trading at $75.00. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.7 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 31.99, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.78, with a beta of 0.97. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.39, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 SITE 52-week low price stands at $52.50 while its 52-week high price is $119.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. generated 19.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.81 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1083.33%. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. has the potential to record 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on September 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Wells Fargo also rated INAP as Upgrade on March 21, 2019, with its price target of $8 suggesting that INAP could surge by 97.33% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.34/share, analysts expect it to down by -58.57% to reach $5.25/share. It started the day trading at $0.3985 and traded between $0.08 and $0.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that INAP’s 50-day SMA is 0.8800 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.9100. The stock has a high of $5.67 for the year while the low is $0.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.81 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.44%, as 2.66M SITE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.73% of Internap Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 501.31K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -65.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -86.54% over the past 90 days while it lost -93.72% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Gabelli Funds LLC sold more INAP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -14.51% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Gabelli Funds LLC selling -389,062 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,292,550 shares of INAP, with a total valuation of $1,513,083. GAMCO Asset Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more INAP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,369,926 worth of shares.

Similarly, Solas Capital Management LLC decreased its Internap Corporation shares by 17.73% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 934,322 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -201,313 shares of Internap Corporation which are valued at $616,653. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Internap Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 30,015 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 797,837 shares and is now valued at $526,572. Following these latest developments, around 4.60% of Internap Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.