Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC), Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

The shares of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on March 12, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $45 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Semtech Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on January 24, 2020, to Outperform the SMTC stock while also putting a $58 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from BWS Financial Markets when it published its report on November 15, 2019. That day the BWS Financial set price target on the stock to $50. The stock was given Overweight rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on September 26, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 55. Cowen was of a view that SMTC is Outperform in its latest report on September 09, 2019. Cowen thinks that SMTC is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 22, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 56.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $47.54. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -13.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.92% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.20.

The shares of the company dipped by -22.91% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $26.99 while ending the day at $26.99. During the trading session, a total of 1.09 million shares were traded which represents a -112.6% decline from the average session volume which is 512810.0 shares. SMTC had ended its last session trading at $35.01. Semtech Corporation currently has a market cap of $1.88 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 39.29, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.96, with a beta of 1.92. Semtech Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.29, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.70 SMTC 52-week low price stands at $31.06 while its 52-week high price is $56.13.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Semtech Corporation generated 293.32 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 13.04%. Semtech Corporation has the potential to record 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.93/share, analysts expect it to down by -35.58% to reach $18.80/share. It started the day trading at $5.08 and traded between $3.41 and $3.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LIND’s 50-day SMA is 14.67 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.47. The stock has a high of $19.29 for the year while the low is $5.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.95 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.95%, as 1.00M SMTC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.29% of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.17, while the P/B ratio is 1.54. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 199.78K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -57.60%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -75.70% over the past 90 days while it lost -78.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ValueAct Capital Management LP bought more LIND shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ValueAct Capital Management LP purchasing 105,129 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,673,247 shares of LIND, with a total valuation of $43,711,639. Brown Advisory LLC meanwhile bought more LIND shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $21,442,194 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. shares by 40.03% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,668,855 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,113,820 shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. which are valued at $19,859,375. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 21,106 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,625,060 shares and is now valued at $19,338,214. Following these latest developments, around 27.50% of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.