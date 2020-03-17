Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC), Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH)

The shares of Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Imperial Capital in its latest research note that was published on May 13, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $67 price target. Imperial Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Penn Virginia Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Imperial Capital advised investors in its research note published on April 29, 2019, to Outperform the PVAC stock while also putting a $70 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Northland Capital Markets when it published its report on March 22, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Ladenburg Thalmann in its report released on July 06, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 110. Ladenburg Thalmann was of a view that PVAC is Buy in its latest report on June 12, 2018.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -5.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -94.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 17.42.

The shares of the company dipped by -26.83% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.92 while ending the day at $3.00. During the trading session, a total of 815255.0 shares were traded which represents a -206.91% decline from the average session volume which is 265630.0 shares. PVAC had ended its last session trading at $4.10. Penn Virginia Corporation currently has a market cap of $56.46 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 0.65, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.06, with a beta of 2.45. Penn Virginia Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.07, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 PVAC 52-week low price stands at $3.19 while its 52-week high price is $58.11.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.75 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Penn Virginia Corporation generated 7.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.97 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 18.18%. Penn Virginia Corporation has the potential to record 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Mizuho published a research note on November 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $80. Even though the stock has been trading at $65.89/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.94% to reach $83.13/share. It started the day trading at $59.85 and traded between $53.86 and $54.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BKH’s 50-day SMA is 79.46 while its 200-day SMA stands at 78.03. The stock has a high of $87.12 for the year while the low is $60.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 971947.89 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.51%, as 947,552 PVAC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.52% of Black Hills Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.45, while the P/B ratio is 1.40. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 376.66K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -27.42%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.82% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.73% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more BKH shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 155,772 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,832,647 shares of BKH, with a total valuation of $565,517,113. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more BKH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $488,916,307 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Black Hills Corporation shares by 5.15% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,998,712 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 244,667 shares of Black Hills Corporation which are valued at $360,907,006. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Black Hills Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 163,990 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,076,006 shares and is now valued at $222,087,633. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Black Hills Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.