Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM), CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

The shares of LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of LATAM Airlines Group S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Itau BBA Markets when it published its report on January 24, 2020. Citigroup was of a view that LTM is Buy in its latest report on September 27, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that LTM is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -20.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 18.47.

The shares of the company dipped by -28.40% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.50 while ending the day at $3.53. During the trading session, a total of 1.72 million shares were traded which represents a -56.7% decline from the average session volume which is 1.1 million shares. LTM had ended its last session trading at $4.93. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. currently has a market cap of $2.61 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.24, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.26, with a beta of 1.40. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.31, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 LTM 52-week low price stands at $4.47 while its 52-week high price is $12.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The LATAM Airlines Group S.A. generated 1.07 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 127.03%. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. has the potential to record 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on February 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $233. Even though the stock has been trading at $182.01/share, analysts expect it to down by -18.39% to reach $222.71/share. It started the day trading at $168.46 and traded between $148.37 and $148.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CME’s 50-day SMA is 207.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 206.08. The stock has a high of $225.36 for the year while the low is $159.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.88%, as 4.91M LTM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.39% of CME Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 25.14, while the P/B ratio is 2.03. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.90M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -27.51%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.97% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.92% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more CME shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 212,763 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 35,795,428 shares of CME, with a total valuation of $7,116,846,995. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CME shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,570,405,749 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its CME Group Inc. shares by 5.48% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 17,059,169 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 886,397 shares of CME Group Inc. which are valued at $3,391,703,981. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its CME Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 90,579 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 16,449,910 shares and is now valued at $3,270,571,106. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of CME Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.