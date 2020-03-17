Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD), NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

The shares of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $12 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of JELD-WEN Holding Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The Benchmark Company advised investors in its research note published on February 05, 2020, to Buy the JELD stock while also putting a $32 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on January 23, 2020. The stock was given Overweight rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on January 21, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. Jefferies was of a view that JELD is Buy in its latest report on January 06, 2020. Robert W. Baird thinks that JELD is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 26, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 26.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $23.59. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -17.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 19.25.

The shares of the company dipped by -26.03% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $9.27 while ending the day at $9.55. During the trading session, a total of 1.29 million shares were traded which represents a -53.18% decline from the average session volume which is 845360.0 shares. JELD had ended its last session trading at $12.91. JELD-WEN Holding Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.87, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 JELD 52-week low price stands at $11.63 while its 52-week high price is $27.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.24 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The JELD-WEN Holding Inc. generated 229.88 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.17%. JELD-WEN Holding Inc. has the potential to record 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.35/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.61% to reach $11.79/share. It started the day trading at $3.73 and traded between $2.76 and $2.76 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NGL's 50-day SMA is 9.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.97. The stock has a high of $15.71 for the year while the low is $2.72. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.05 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.92%, as 7.07M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.99% of NGL Energy Partners LP shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 1.55M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.82%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -74.13% over the past 90 days while it lost -80.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Invesco Advisers, Inc. bought more NGL shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.18% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Invesco Advisers, Inc. purchasing 39,365 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,438,410 shares of NGL, with a total valuation of $174,937,426. ALPS Advisors, Inc. meanwhile bought more NGL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $115,899,646 worth of shares.

Similarly, Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC decreased its NGL Energy Partners LP shares by 0.89% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,435,950 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -48,950 shares of NGL Energy Partners LP which are valued at $44,357,352. In the same vein, Salient Capital Advisors LLC decreased its NGL Energy Partners LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 177,735 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,158,828 shares and is now valued at $33,936,036. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of NGL Energy Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.