Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN), Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN)

The shares of Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on October 09, 2018. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Exantas Capital Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $13.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -17.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 12.11.

The shares of the company dipped by -24.40% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $6.62 while ending the day at $6.63. During the trading session, a total of 554545.0 shares were traded which represents a -133.47% decline from the average session volume which is 237520.0 shares. XAN had ended its last session trading at $8.77. Exantas Capital Corp. currently has a market cap of $239.87 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.12, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.62, with a beta of 0.80. XAN 52-week low price stands at $8.06 while its 52-week high price is $12.51.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -19.05%.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on July 17, 2015 where it informed investors and clients that Golden Minerals Company (NYSE:AUMN) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $0.40. It started the day trading at $0.20 and traded between $0.15 and $0.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AUMN’s 50-day SMA is 0.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.26. The stock has a high of $0.37 for the year while the low is $0.13. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.69%, as 2.27M XAN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.52% of Golden Minerals Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 443.59K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -16.62%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.51% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.29% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ETF Managers Group LLC bought more AUMN shares, increasing its portfolio by 22.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ETF Managers Group LLC purchasing 235,494 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,277,582 shares of AUMN, with a total valuation of $254,239. Heights Capital Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more AUMN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $203,230 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Golden Minerals Company shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 980,738 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Golden Minerals Company which are valued at $195,167. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Golden Minerals Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 10,341 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 614,030 shares and is now valued at $122,192. Following these latest developments, around 1.91% of Golden Minerals Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.