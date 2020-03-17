Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL), CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD)

The shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by UBS in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $3 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Enable Midstream Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2020, to Overweight the ENBL stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on June 20, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Mizuho in its report released on May 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. Stifel was of a view that ENBL is Buy in its latest report on February 21, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that ENBL is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 26, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $8.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 52.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -81.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.58.

The shares of the company dipped by -29.18% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.51 while ending the day at $2.84. During the trading session, a total of 4.11 million shares were traded which represents a -116.32% decline from the average session volume which is 1.9 million shares. ENBL had ended its last session trading at $4.01. Enable Midstream Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.62, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 ENBL 52-week low price stands at $1.86 while its 52-week high price is $14.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.21 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Enable Midstream Partners LP generated 4.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -23.81%. Enable Midstream Partners LP has the potential to record 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on November 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD) is now rated as Hold. JP Morgan also rated CNMD as Initiated on November 12, 2019, with its price target of $136 suggesting that CNMD could surge by 49.39% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $71.53/share, analysts expect it to down by -18.45% to reach $115.25/share. It started the day trading at $63.825 and traded between $57.83 and $58.33 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CNMD’s 50-day SMA is 100.87 while its 200-day SMA stands at 98.71. The stock has a high of $116.81 for the year while the low is $65.58. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 862131.58 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.41%, as 781,005 ENBL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.82% of CONMED Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 60.63, while the P/B ratio is 2.34. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 315.43K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -29.16%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.52% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.29% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CNMD shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 107,307 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,091,080 shares of CNMD, with a total valuation of $387,179,811. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CNMD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $278,404,759 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its CONMED Corporation shares by 5.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,156,651 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -113,511 shares of CONMED Corporation which are valued at $204,105,451. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its CONMED Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 76,193 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,284,761 shares and is now valued at $121,589,781. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of CONMED Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.