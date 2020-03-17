Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI), Meritor Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 10.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -80.78% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.08.

The shares of the company dipped by -26.33% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.35 while ending the day at $0.44. During the trading session, a total of 584245.0 shares were traded which represents a 12.7% incline from the average session volume which is 669250.0 shares. BKYI had ended its last session trading at $0.60. BIO-key International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.27, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 BKYI 52-week low price stands at $0.40 while its 52-week high price is $2.30.

The BIO-key International Inc. generated 78000.0 in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Longbow published a research note on May 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Meritor Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.41/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.86% to reach $26.80/share. It started the day trading at $15.41 and traded between $14.055 and $14.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MTOR’s 50-day SMA is 23.19 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.01. The stock has a high of $27.18 for the year while the low is $14.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.76 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.54%, as 9.81M BKYI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.49% of Meritor Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.99, while the P/B ratio is 3.18. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.85M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.13% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.24% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 2.90% of Meritor Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.