Is There A Value in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:WH) And Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

The shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:WH) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on August 22, 2019. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on July 02, 2019, to Overweight the WH stock while also putting a $72 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on June 12, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $62. The stock was given Buy rating by Stifel in its report released on December 24, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 62. Wolfe Research was of a view that WH is Peer Perform in its latest report on October 10, 2018. Longbow thinks that WH is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -6.13% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.78% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 21.54.

The shares of the company dipped by -21.40% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $29.73 while ending the day at $30.70. During the trading session, a total of 1.41 million shares were traded which represents a -40.61% decline from the average session volume which is 1000000.0 shares. WH had ended its last session trading at $39.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.75, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 WH 52-week low price stands at $32.71 while its 52-week high price is $63.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.81 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. generated 94.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 35.8%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. has the potential to record 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at National Securities published a research note on February 13, 2013 where it informed investors and clients that Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) is now rated as Neutral. Brigantine also rated GILT as Initiated on March 29, 2012, with its price target of $5.50 suggesting that GILT could surge by 0.73% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.61/share, analysts expect it to down by -28.25% to reach $5.50/share. It started the day trading at $6.93 and traded between $5.34 and $5.46 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GILT’s 50-day SMA is 9.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.44. The stock has a high of $10.76 for the year while the low is $7.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 198414.04 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 35.88%, as 269,605 WH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.98% of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.37, while the P/B ratio is 1.19. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 534.07K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -33.66%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.73% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more GILT shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.28% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 8,159 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,957,417 shares of GILT, with a total valuation of $27,829,294. Excellence Investments Ltd. meanwhile bought more GILT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $25,909,447 worth of shares.

Similarly, Yelin Lapidot Mutual Fund Managem… decreased its Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. shares by 17.23% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,044,089 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -217,387 shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. which are valued at $9,824,877. Following these latest developments, around 13.20% of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.