Is There A Value in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) And Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

The shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Weight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on April 29, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Wix.com Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on March 20, 2019. The stock was given Sell rating by Rosenblatt in its report released on February 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 73. Citigroup was of a view that WIX is Buy in its latest report on December 19, 2018. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that WIX is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $160.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -10.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.23.

The shares of the company dipped by -21.78% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $87.671 while ending the day at $88.00. During the trading session, a total of 1.3 million shares were traded which represents a -84.99% decline from the average session volume which is 702260.0 shares. WIX had ended its last session trading at $112.50. Wix.com Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.73, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 WIX 52-week low price stands at $98.39 while its 52-week high price is $156.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.17 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Wix.com Ltd. generated 283.16 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -176.47%. Wix.com Ltd. has the potential to record -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) is now rated as Hold. Sidoti also rated BNED as Downgrade on September 17, 2019, with its price target of $4 suggesting that BNED could surge by 70.55% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.30/share, analysts expect it to down by -29.57% to reach $5.50/share. It started the day trading at $2.20 and traded between $1.595 and $1.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BNED’s 50-day SMA is 3.53 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.68. The stock has a high of $5.10 for the year while the low is $2.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.33 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.74%, as 3.75M WIX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.56% of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 409.61K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -46.18%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -63.76% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.27% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more BNED shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 323,192 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,099,306 shares of BNED, with a total valuation of $20,188,703. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile bought more BNED shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $13,081,342 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Barnes & Noble Education Inc. shares by 4.46% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,278,976 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 97,341 shares of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. which are valued at $7,543,411. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… increased its Barnes & Noble Education Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 857,800 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,198,411 shares and is now valued at $7,276,740. Following these latest developments, around 8.10% of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.