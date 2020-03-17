Is There A Value in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) And Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

The shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on October 09, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $60 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Liberty SiriusXM Group, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Pivotal Research Group advised investors in its research note published on September 27, 2018, to Buy the LSXMA stock while also putting a $62 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Pivotal Research Group Markets when it published its report on May 22, 2018. That day the Pivotal Research Group set price target on the stock to $66. The stock was given Buy rating by Pivotal Research Group in its report released on May 15, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 60. B. Riley FBR Inc. was of a view that LSXMA is Buy in its latest report on March 13, 2018. Citigroup thinks that LSXMA is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $58.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -14.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 17.89.

The shares of the company dipped by -21.08% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $28.61 while ending the day at $29.01. During the trading session, a total of 2.26 million shares were traded which represents a -198.82% decline from the average session volume which is 755590.0 shares. LSXMA had ended its last session trading at $36.76. The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a market cap of $16.51 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 18.80, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 368.65, with a beta of 1.20. The Liberty SiriusXM Group debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 LSXMA 52-week low price stands at $34.07 while its 52-week high price is $51.11.

The The Liberty SiriusXM Group generated 1.22 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.44 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 51.28%.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on January 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $17. Northland Capital also rated CSTM as Initiated on January 13, 2020, with its price target of $19 suggesting that CSTM could surge by 68.25% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.76/share, analysts expect it to down by -27.07% to reach $15.53/share. It started the day trading at $5.95 and traded between $4.85 and $4.93 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CSTM’s 50-day SMA is 11.90 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.22. The stock has a high of $15.10 for the year while the low is $5.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.13%, as 5.50M LSXMA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.01% of Constellium SE shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.81M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -36.96%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -66.69% over the past 90 days while it lost -64.53% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more CSTM shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.97% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 375,589 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,840,684 shares of CSTM, with a total valuation of $122,024,482. Janus Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more CSTM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $81,616,093 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley & Co. Internationa… increased its Constellium SE shares by 1,437.65% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,205,803 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 5,802,214 shares of Constellium SE which are valued at $76,951,957. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP increased its Constellium SE shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 77,168 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,657,932 shares and is now valued at $45,358,357. Following these latest developments, around 0.91% of Constellium SE stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.