Is There A Value in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) And Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

The shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Janney in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $55 price target. Janney wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Argus advised investors in its research note published on March 03, 2020, to Buy the HIG stock while also putting a $60 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Buckingham Research Markets when it published its report on January 22, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on January 21, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 67. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that HIG is Sector Perform in its latest report on December 05, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that HIG is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $63.69. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -8.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 21.81.

The shares of the company dipped by -21.21% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $32.35 while ending the day at $33.50. During the trading session, a total of 6.29 million shares were traded which represents a -168.71% decline from the average session volume which is 2.34 million shares. HIG had ended its last session trading at $42.52. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $13.48 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.92, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.62, with a beta of 0.78. HIG 52-week low price stands at $36.57 while its 52-week high price is $62.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.43 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2.8%. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. has the potential to record 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on March 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.08/share, analysts expect it to down by -27.97% to reach $15.67/share. It started the day trading at $7.20 and traded between $5.79 and $5.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that COOP’s 50-day SMA is 12.65 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.80. The stock has a high of $14.68 for the year while the low is $6.57. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.8 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.18%, as 3.72M HIG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.02% of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.14, while the P/B ratio is 0.24. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 542.77K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -40.55%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -54.57% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.83% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Diamond Hill Capital Management, … sold more COOP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -21.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Diamond Hill Capital Management, … selling -1,798,740 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,703,274 shares of COOP, with a total valuation of $86,003,005. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more COOP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $63,294,252 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Mr. Cooper Group Inc. shares by 4.28% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,615,566 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 189,465 shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. which are valued at $59,217,712. In the same vein, Greywolf Capital Management LP increased its Mr. Cooper Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,404,125 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,947,524 shares and is now valued at $50,646,733. Following these latest developments, around 3.40% of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.