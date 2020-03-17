Is There A Value in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) And Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

The shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on January 03, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $19 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Invesco Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on January 02, 2020, to Underweight the IVZ stock while also putting a $17 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on November 06, 2019. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $21. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that IVZ is Market Perform in its latest report on October 08, 2019. Jefferies thinks that IVZ is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 07, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 23.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $13.93. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -2.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 24.30.

The shares of the company dipped by -18.98% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $8.25 while ending the day at $8.75. During the trading session, a total of 9.2 million shares were traded which represents a -68.78% decline from the average session volume which is 5.45 million shares. IVZ had ended its last session trading at $10.80. Invesco Ltd. currently has a market cap of $4.69 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.94, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.89, with a beta of 1.65. IVZ 52-week low price stands at $9.01 while its 52-week high price is $22.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.64 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.70 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 12.5%. Invesco Ltd. has the potential to record 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Scotiabank published a research note on January 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) is now rated as Sector Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.21/share, analysts expect it to down by -22.48% to reach $13.76/share. It started the day trading at $8.59 and traded between $7.10 and $7.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GGAL’s 50-day SMA is 13.89 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.61. The stock has a high of $39.22 for the year while the low is $8.45. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 22.40%, as 2.44M IVZ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.26% of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.24M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -28.31%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.85% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. bought more GGAL shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.53% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchasing 144,868 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,340,258 shares of GGAL, with a total valuation of $42,220,861. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more GGAL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $35,800,664 worth of shares.

Similarly, INCA Investments LLC decreased its Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. shares by 22.61% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,089,540 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -610,360 shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. which are valued at $26,411,786. In the same vein, BlackRock Investment Management (… decreased its Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 543,566 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,651,297 shares and is now valued at $20,872,394. Following these latest developments, around 53.40% of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.