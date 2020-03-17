Is There A Value in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) And LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

The shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by UBS in its latest research note that was published on March 12, 2020. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on September 17, 2019. Berenberg was of a view that IHG is Hold in its latest report on August 13, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that IHG is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $62.92. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -11.13% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 20.32.

The shares of the company dipped by -20.33% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $35.01 while ending the day at $35.55. During the trading session, a total of 557126.0 shares were traded which represents a -70.95% decline from the average session volume which is 325900.0 shares. IHG had ended its last session trading at $44.62. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC currently has a market cap of $7.39 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.99, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.66, with a beta of 1.26. IHG 52-week low price stands at $40.00 while its 52-week high price is $71.02.

The InterContinental Hotels Group PLC generated 195.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has the potential to record 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on February 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $71. RBC Capital Mkts also rated LYB as Downgrade on December 20, 2019, with its price target of $95 suggesting that LYB could surge by 61.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $46.84/share, analysts expect it to down by -25.49% to reach $91.05/share. It started the day trading at $44.25 and traded between $33.71 and $34.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LYB’s 50-day SMA is 79.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 84.50. The stock has a high of $98.91 for the year while the low is $42.03. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.71%, as 5.98M IHG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.34% of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.63, while the P/B ratio is 1.44. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.65M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.25 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -41.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -62.86% over the past 90 days while it lost -59.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more LYB shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 738,892 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,072,232 shares of LYB, with a total valuation of $1,577,281,699. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more LYB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,437,670,368 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares by 0.09% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 15,261,234 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 13,438 shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. which are valued at $1,090,567,782. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 584,772 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 12,023,427 shares and is now valued at $859,194,093. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.