Is There A Value in Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) And Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD)

The shares of Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:FTR) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on February 19, 2019. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Frontier Communications Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on November 07, 2018. Guggenheim was of a view that FTR is Sell in its latest report on March 13, 2018. Jefferies thinks that FTR is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Sell while its average price target is $0.55. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 12.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -90.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 18.70.

The shares of the company dipped by -20.62% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.25 while ending the day at $0.27. During the trading session, a total of 1.76 million shares were traded which represents a 20.71% incline from the average session volume which is 2.22 million shares. FTR had ended its last session trading at $0.34. FTR 52-week low price stands at $0.24 while its 52-week high price is $2.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.15 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Frontier Communications Corporation generated 683.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.98 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 60.0%. Frontier Communications Corporation has the potential to record 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on February 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.85/share, analysts expect it to down by -26.23% to reach $10.00/share. It started the day trading at $3.59 and traded between $2.78 and $2.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HUD’s 50-day SMA is 11.07 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.41. The stock has a high of $16.95 for the year while the low is $2.47. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 834086.83 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.33%, as 789,630 FTR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.01% of Hudson Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.32, while the P/B ratio is 0.44. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 431.99K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -52.43%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -79.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -78.24% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ClearBridge Investments LLC bought more HUD shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.08% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ClearBridge Investments LLC purchasing 269,898 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,083,003 shares of HUD, with a total valuation of $38,012,758. Brown Advisory LLC meanwhile sold more HUD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $33,081,027 worth of shares.

Similarly, BAMCO, Inc. decreased its Hudson Ltd. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Hudson Ltd. which are valued at $27,930,000. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… decreased its Hudson Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 14,403 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,843,423 shares and is now valued at $26,472,268. Following these latest developments, around 13.32% of Hudson Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.