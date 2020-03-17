Is There A Value in Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) And Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

The shares of Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on June 19, 2018. The Financial company has also assigned a $12 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Five Point Holdings LLC, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $10.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -7.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.66.

The shares of the company dipped by -21.98% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $4.50 while ending the day at $4.58. During the trading session, a total of 572802.0 shares were traded which represents a -108.37% decline from the average session volume which is 274890.0 shares. FPH had ended its last session trading at $5.87. FPH 52-week low price stands at $4.94 while its 52-week high price is $9.40.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 81.25%. Five Point Holdings LLC has the potential to record -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. Oppenheimer also rated DAN as Initiated on November 20, 2019, with its price target of $20 suggesting that DAN could surge by 69.17% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.05/share, analysts expect it to down by -30.17% to reach $20.50/share. It started the day trading at $8.00 and traded between $6.105 and $6.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DAN’s 50-day SMA is 15.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.00. The stock has a high of $20.96 for the year while the low is $7.87. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.84 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.29%, as 3.14M FPH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.20% of Dana Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.07, while the P/B ratio is 0.49. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.60M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -38.58%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -66.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more DAN shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 83,341 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,038,964 shares of DAN, with a total valuation of $230,640,302. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more DAN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $190,151,500 worth of shares.

Similarly, AllianceBernstein LP increased its Dana Incorporated shares by 18.06% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,997,951 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,070,436 shares of Dana Incorporated which are valued at $100,630,535. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Dana Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 613,867 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,848,183 shares and is now valued at $84,096,872. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Dana Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.