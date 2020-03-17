Is There A Value in BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) And BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE:BBX)

The shares of BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on February 14, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $78 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BlackLine Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Oppenheimer advised investors in its research note published on January 17, 2020, to Outperform the BL stock while also putting a $75 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on November 26, 2019. That day the Piper Jaffray set price target on the stock to $60. The stock was given Outperform rating by First Analysis Sec in its report released on October 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 55. Goldman was of a view that BL is Buy in its latest report on February 01, 2019. Raymond James thinks that BL is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $67.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 1.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 20.37.

The shares of the company dipped by -19.53% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $42.51 while ending the day at $42.74. During the trading session, a total of 1.15 million shares were traded which represents a -116.2% decline from the average session volume which is 532920.0 shares. BL had ended its last session trading at $53.11. BlackLine Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.50 BL 52-week low price stands at $42.23 while its 52-week high price is $74.44.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The BlackLine Inc. generated 120.23 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -233.33%. BlackLine Inc. has the potential to record -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Sidoti published a research note on April 30, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE:BBX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. B. Riley FBR Inc. also rated BBX as Reiterated on March 15, 2018, with its price target of $14.50 suggesting that BBX could surge by 79.78% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.45/share, analysts expect it to down by -23.67% to reach $9.25/share. It started the day trading at $2.30 and traded between $1.5638 and $1.87 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BBX’s 50-day SMA is 3.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.30. The stock has a high of $6.45 for the year while the low is $2.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 555794.03 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.76%, as 565,576 BL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.95% of BBX Capital Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.00, while the P/B ratio is 0.25. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 159.72K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -27.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.04% over the past 90 days while it lost -62.30% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more BBX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -5,813 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,389,495 shares of BBX, with a total valuation of $11,795,443. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more BBX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,953,959 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its BBX Capital Corporation shares by 3.34% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,669,234 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 86,166 shares of BBX Capital Corporation which are valued at $9,288,934. In the same vein, Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. increased its BBX Capital Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 222,564 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,073,831 shares and is now valued at $7,216,932. Following these latest developments, around 11.90% of BBX Capital Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.