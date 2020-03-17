Is There A Value in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) And Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

The shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on November 22, 2019. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Baozun Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on August 05, 2019. CLSA was of a view that BZUN is Buy in its latest report on October 11, 2018. CLSA thinks that BZUN is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $283.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -15.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.34% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 21.37.

The shares of the company dipped by -19.38% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $22.89 while ending the day at $22.96. During the trading session, a total of 2.42 million shares were traded which represents a -103.26% decline from the average session volume which is 1.19 million shares. BZUN had ended its last session trading at $28.48. Baozun Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.53 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 29.21, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 7.05, with a beta of 2.56. Baozun Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.12, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 BZUN 52-week low price stands at $27.11 while its 52-week high price is $56.47.

The Baozun Inc. generated 179.64 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -411.11%. Baozun Inc. has the potential to record 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Mizuho published a research note on December 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) is now rated as Buy. BofA/Merrill also rated MPW as Initiated on October 14, 2019, with its price target of $19.50 suggesting that MPW could surge by 43.91% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.92/share, analysts expect it to down by -23.44% to reach $24.46/share. It started the day trading at $15.83 and traded between $13.56 and $13.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MPW’s 50-day SMA is 22.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.87. The stock has a high of $24.29 for the year while the low is $16.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.86%, as 14.22M BZUN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.76% of Medical Properties Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.95, while the P/B ratio is 0.96. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.37M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.25 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -35.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.28% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.68% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MPW shares, increasing its portfolio by 15.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 10,406,819 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 78,124,305 shares of MPW, with a total valuation of $1,650,766,565. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more MPW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,091,356,365 worth of shares.

Similarly, Cohen & Steers Capital Management… increased its Medical Properties Trust Inc. shares by 35.53% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 31,725,541 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 8,316,576 shares of Medical Properties Trust Inc. which are valued at $670,360,681. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Medical Properties Trust Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,377,804 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 22,999,468 shares and is now valued at $485,978,759. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Medical Properties Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.