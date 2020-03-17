Is There A Value in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) And Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

The shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Berenberg Markets when it published its report on September 26, 2019. Societe Generale was of a view that BBVA is Sell in its latest report on June 26, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that BBVA is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $6.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -11.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.12% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 22.41.

The shares of the company dipped by -20.82% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.85 while ending the day at $2.89. During the trading session, a total of 9.56 million shares were traded which represents a -50.85% decline from the average session volume which is 6.34 million shares. BBVA had ended its last session trading at $3.65. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. currently has a market cap of $22.89 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.35, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.74, with a beta of 1.03. BBVA 52-week low price stands at $3.27 while its 52-week high price is $6.44.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. has the potential to record 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Keefe Bruyette published a research note on January 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $19.50. Wells Fargo also rated BCSF as Downgrade on January 15, 2020, with its price target of $18.50 suggesting that BCSF could surge by 45.92% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.42/share, analysts expect it to down by -26.49% to reach $19.60/share. It started the day trading at $12.08 and traded between $10.37 and $10.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BCSF’s 50-day SMA is 19.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.86. The stock has a high of $20.90 for the year while the low is $12.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 338788.27 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.45%, as 364,028 BBVA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.71% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.57, while the P/B ratio is 0.54. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 308.97K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -38.59%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.25% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.80% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dimension Capital Management LLC sold more BCSF shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dimension Capital Management LLC selling -167,922 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,971,906 shares of BCSF, with a total valuation of $73,361,104. Employees Retirement System of Te… meanwhile sold more BCSF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $59,800,448 worth of shares.

Similarly, UBS Financial Services, Inc. decreased its Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares by 5.64% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,449,151 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -86,585 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. which are valued at $26,765,819. In the same vein, Arrowstreet Capital LP decreased its Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 403,110 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 856,981 shares and is now valued at $15,828,439. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.