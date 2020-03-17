Is There A Value in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) And Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

The shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on January 28, 2020. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on September 27, 2019. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $9. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on September 27, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. Janney was of a view that AGTC is Buy in its latest report on September 06, 2019. Stifel thinks that AGTC is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 14, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $15.64. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 0.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 21.39.

The shares of the company dipped by -19.17% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.51 while ending the day at $2.53. During the trading session, a total of 529034.0 shares were traded which represents a 63.26% incline from the average session volume which is 1.44 million shares. AGTC had ended its last session trading at $3.13. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.30 AGTC 52-week low price stands at $2.52 while its 52-week high price is $10.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.47 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation generated 18.08 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.64 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 234.04%. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has the potential to record -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CapitalOne published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. Janney also rated APLE as Initiated on December 16, 2019, with its price target of $18 suggesting that APLE could surge by 53.84% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.15/share, analysts expect it to down by -23.06% to reach $15.25/share. It started the day trading at $8.18 and traded between $7.03 and $7.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that APLE’s 50-day SMA is 14.32 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.56. The stock has a high of $16.88 for the year while the low is $7.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.61%, as 11.43M AGTC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.47% of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.17, while the P/B ratio is 0.48. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.36M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -38.46%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.41% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.92% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more APLE shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 368,384 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 31,395,963 shares of APLE, with a total valuation of $410,345,236. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more APLE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $168,226,362 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. shares by 11.62% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,554,288 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,125,159 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. which are valued at $111,804,544. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 542,700 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,698,888 shares and is now valued at $74,484,466. Following these latest developments, around 6.10% of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.