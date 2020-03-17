Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM), 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)?

The shares of SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has been pegged with a rating of Perform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on January 24, 2020. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SLM Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on July 10, 2018. The stock was given Outperform rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on April 04, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13.50. B. Riley FBR Inc. was of a view that SLM is Buy in its latest report on January 19, 2018. Citigroup thinks that SLM is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $14.09. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -10.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.56.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.80% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $6.253 while ending the day at $6.79. During the trading session, a total of 6.48 million shares were traded which represents a -36.5% decline from the average session volume which is 4.75 million shares. SLM had ended its last session trading at $8.26. SLM Corporation currently has a market cap of $3.17 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.21, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.35, with a beta of 1.34. SLM 52-week low price stands at $7.62 while its 52-week high price is $12.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.33 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -3.03%. SLM Corporation has the potential to record 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $33. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.91/share, analysts expect it to down by -20.71% to reach $30.22/share. It started the day trading at $25.47 and traded between $19.72 and $19.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TWOU’s 50-day SMA is 23.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.11. The stock has a high of $74.25 for the year while the low is $11.37. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.18 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.89%, as 10.63M SLM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.23% of 2U Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.25M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -27.18%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -10.79% over the past 90 days while it gained 2.81% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought more TWOU shares, increasing its portfolio by 17.48% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchasing 847,722 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,697,184 shares of TWOU, with a total valuation of $133,940,796. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more TWOU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $131,048,172 worth of shares.

Similarly, Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. (Priv… increased its 2U Inc. shares by 129.66% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,266,173 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,973,176 shares of 2U Inc. which are valued at $123,807,727. In the same vein, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its 2U Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 148,477 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,220,253 shares and is now valued at $122,728,148. Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of 2U Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.