Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:REZI), DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS)?

The shares of Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:REZI) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Imperial Capital in its latest research note that was published on February 28, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $13 price target. Imperial Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Resideo Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned In-line rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on November 08, 2019. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $10.50. The stock was given Outperform rating by Imperial Capital in its report released on October 24, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. Oppenheimer was of a view that REZI is Perform in its latest report on October 23, 2019. Imperial Capital thinks that REZI is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 18, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 25.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -12.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 20.40.

The shares of the company dipped by -18.22% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $5.19 while ending the day at $5.52. During the trading session, a total of 1.77 million shares were traded which represents a -10.14% decline from the average session volume which is 1.61 million shares. REZI had ended its last session trading at $6.75. Resideo Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.74, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 REZI 52-week low price stands at $6.34 while its 52-week high price is $23.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.39 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Resideo Technologies Inc. generated 122.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 25.64%. Resideo Technologies Inc. has the potential to record 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on March 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $47. Consumer Edge Research also rated DKS as Initiated on December 27, 2019, with its price target of $49 suggesting that DKS could surge by 52.26% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $26.92/share, analysts expect it to down by -21.29% to reach $44.39/share. It started the day trading at $23.51 and traded between $20.51 and $21.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DKS’s 50-day SMA is 42.31 while its 200-day SMA stands at 39.59. The stock has a high of $49.80 for the year while the low is $24.59. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.64%, as 11.72M REZI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 19.25% of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.33, while the P/B ratio is 1.05. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.83M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -38.54%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.30% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more DKS shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 39,657 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,701,229 shares of DKS, with a total valuation of $207,581,748. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more DKS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $201,221,285 worth of shares.

Similarly, LSV Asset Management decreased its DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. shares by 2.11% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,389,151 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -94,767 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. which are valued at $159,808,988. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 649,599 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,853,360 shares and is now valued at $140,300,838. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.