Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on PNM Resources Inc. (NYSE:PNM), Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)?

The shares of PNM Resources Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on November 21, 2019. The Utilities company has also assigned a $51 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PNM Resources Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on September 30, 2019, to Buy the PNM stock while also putting a $56 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on June 12, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Mizuho in its report released on May 10, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 49.50. BofA/Merrill was of a view that PNM is Neutral in its latest report on April 25, 2019. Mizuho thinks that PNM is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 43.50.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -12.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.81% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 22.62.

The shares of the company dipped by -18.34% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $33.25 while ending the day at $33.79. During the trading session, a total of 1.37 million shares were traded which represents a -108.37% decline from the average session volume which is 659860.0 shares. PNM had ended its last session trading at $41.38. PNM Resources Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.11 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 34.98, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.55, with a beta of 0.38. PNM Resources Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.91, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 PNM 52-week low price stands at $38.47 while its 52-week high price is $56.14.

The PNM Resources Inc. generated 3.83 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 53.57%. PNM Resources Inc. has the potential to record 2.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Lake Street published a research note on July 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.17/share, analysts expect it to down by -21.47% to reach $10.67/share. It started the day trading at $4.54 and traded between $3.78 and $4.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PERI’s 50-day SMA is 7.80 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.55. The stock has a high of $9.70 for the year while the low is $2.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 222684.37 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 57.43%, as 350,572 PNM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.73% of Perion Network Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.32, while the P/B ratio is 0.64. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 498.04K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -35.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.54% over the past 90 days while it lost -18.47% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC sold more PERI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.42% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC selling -26,208 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,818,025 shares of PERI, with a total valuation of $13,089,780.

Following these latest developments, around 36.50% of Perion Network Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.