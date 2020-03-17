Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD), Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)?

The shares of PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on October 16, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $34 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PagerDuty Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Robert W. Baird advised investors in its research note published on October 15, 2019, to Outperform the PD stock while also putting a $31 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on October 03, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by DA Davidson in its report released on August 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 36. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that PD is Outperform in its latest report on August 14, 2019. William Blair thinks that PD is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $26.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -6.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 22.78.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.55% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $12.63 while ending the day at $12.87. During the trading session, a total of 1.14 million shares were traded which represents a -27.7% decline from the average session volume which is 896270.0 shares. PD had ended its last session trading at $15.61. PagerDuty Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.70 PD 52-week low price stands at $13.75 while its 52-week high price is $59.82.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.20 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The PagerDuty Inc. generated 176.35 million in revenue during the last quarter. PagerDuty Inc. has the potential to record -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on January 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $24. Piper Jaffray also rated FSLY as Downgrade on October 11, 2019, with its price target of $24 suggesting that FSLY could surge by 57.73% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -20.50% to reach $26.33/share. It started the day trading at $13.14 and traded between $10.63 and $11.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FSLY’s 50-day SMA is 21.36 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.81. The stock has a high of $35.25 for the year while the low is $12.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.14%, as 2.95M PD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.58% of Fastly Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.90M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.55 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -35.03%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -61.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought more FSLY shares, increasing its portfolio by 80.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchasing 3,161,068 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,097,050 shares of FSLY, with a total valuation of $140,521,590. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … meanwhile bought more FSLY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $41,752,656 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of Fastly Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.