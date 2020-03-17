Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on National Health Investors Inc. (NYSE:NHI), Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)?

The shares of National Health Investors Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Berenberg in its latest research note that was published on February 05, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $94 price target. Berenberg wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of National Health Investors Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2020, to Market Perform the NHI stock while also putting a $82 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Mizuho Markets when it published its report on December 20, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Mkts was of a view that NHI is Underweight in its latest report on December 20, 2017. CapitalOne thinks that NHI is worth Equal Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $85.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -27.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 13.63.

The shares of the company dipped by -33.13% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $38.49 while ending the day at $39.05. During the trading session, a total of 665833.0 shares were traded which represents a -127.01% decline from the average session volume which is 293310.0 shares. NHI had ended its last session trading at $58.40. National Health Investors Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.23 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.64, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.06, with a beta of 0.47. NHI 52-week low price stands at $53.90 while its 52-week high price is $91.12.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.41 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.09%. National Health Investors Inc. has the potential to record 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on January 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Citigroup also rated AQUA as Downgrade on July 08, 2019, with its price target of $16 suggesting that AQUA could surge by 42.8% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.89/share, analysts expect it to down by -19.01% to reach $22.50/share. It started the day trading at $14.04 and traded between $11.74 and $12.87 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AQUA’s 50-day SMA is 20.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.15. The stock has a high of $25.23 for the year while the low is $11.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.06%, as 1.61M NHI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.03% of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 25.43, while the P/B ratio is 3.61. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 960.07K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -21.62%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.67% over the last six months.

This move now sees The BC Investment Management Corp. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,781,968 shares of AQUA, with a total valuation of $163,187,869. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AQUA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $136,521,285 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.