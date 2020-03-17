Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX), R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)?

The shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has been pegged with a rating of Positive by Susquehanna in its latest research note that was published on January 30, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $400 price target. Susquehanna wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lam Research Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. DA Davidson advised investors in its research note published on January 30, 2020, to Buy the LRCX stock while also putting a $350 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on January 30, 2020. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $380. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on January 21, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 325. B. Riley FBR was of a view that LRCX is Buy in its latest report on January 21, 2020. BofA/Merrill thinks that LRCX is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $345.45. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.76.

The shares of the company dipped by -18.43% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $213.08 while ending the day at $213.54. During the trading session, a total of 3.08 million shares were traded which represents a -64.0% decline from the average session volume which is 1.88 million shares. LRCX had ended its last session trading at $261.78. Lam Research Corporation currently has a market cap of $36.15 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.83, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.98, with a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.02, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.70 LRCX 52-week low price stands at $171.00 while its 52-week high price is $344.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $4.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Lam Research Corporation generated 3.04 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.73%. Lam Research Corporation has the potential to record 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Dougherty & Company published a research note on January 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $15.50. Dougherty & Company also rated RCM as Initiated on January 10, 2020, with its price target of $15 suggesting that RCM could surge by 50.19% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.24/share, analysts expect it to down by -21.68% to reach $16.10/share. It started the day trading at $9.58 and traded between $7.96 and $8.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RCM’s 50-day SMA is 12.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.92. The stock has a high of $13.99 for the year while the low is $8.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.62%, as 6.76M LRCX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.17% of R1 RCM Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.05M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -28.65%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.74% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.91% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more RCM shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 145,720 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,699,024 shares of RCM, with a total valuation of $82,264,015. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile bought more RCM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $68,290,148 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its R1 RCM Inc. shares by 0.63% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,677,433 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 29,153 shares of R1 RCM Inc. which are valued at $57,438,877. In the same vein, Paradigm Capital Management, Inc. increased its R1 RCM Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 101,600 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,652,500 shares and is now valued at $57,132,700. Following these latest developments, around 17.60% of R1 RCM Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.