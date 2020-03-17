Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS), Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)?

The shares of Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on January 29, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $117 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hasbro Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on January 27, 2020, to Neutral the HAS stock while also putting a $113 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on November 25, 2019. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $117. The stock was given Buy rating by Argus in its report released on July 26, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 145. Monness Crespi & Hardt was of a view that HAS is Buy in its latest report on July 24, 2019. Argus thinks that HAS is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -14.01% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 12.77.

The shares of the company dipped by -18.70% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $44.69 while ending the day at $44.73. During the trading session, a total of 2.45 million shares were traded which represents a -68.67% decline from the average session volume which is 1.45 million shares. HAS had ended its last session trading at $55.02. Hasbro Inc. currently has a market cap of $7.17 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.19, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.80, with a beta of 1.30. Hasbro Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.35, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.00 HAS 52-week low price stands at $52.02 while its 52-week high price is $126.87.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.24 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Hasbro Inc. generated 4.58 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.84 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 83.06%. Hasbro Inc. has the potential to record 4.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wedbush published a research note on August 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $75. Morgan Stanley also rated RARE as Upgrade on March 27, 2019, with its price target of $83 suggesting that RARE could surge by 53.74% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $43.34/share, analysts expect it to down by -22.01% to reach $73.06/share. It started the day trading at $39.60 and traded between $32.56 and $33.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RARE’s 50-day SMA is 54.61 while its 200-day SMA stands at 50.73. The stock has a high of $74.50 for the year while the low is $35.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.45%, as 6.50M HAS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.96% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 537.76K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -25.96%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.88% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.36% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more RARE shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.09% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 5,514 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,362,695 shares of RARE, with a total valuation of $356,819,936. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more RARE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $338,867,606 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares by 4.42% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,736,484 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -218,887 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. which are valued at $265,622,023. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 36,184 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,491,769 shares and is now valued at $251,898,406. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.