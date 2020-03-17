Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN), Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)?

The shares of Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Exterran Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $12.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.42.

The shares of the company dipped by -35.18% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $5.50 while ending the day at $5.51. During the trading session, a total of 653181.0 shares were traded which represents a -72.59% decline from the average session volume which is 378450.0 shares. EXTN had ended its last session trading at $8.50. Exterran Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 EXTN 52-week low price stands at $4.56 while its 52-week high price is $18.58.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.45 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Exterran Corporation generated 16.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 66.67%. Exterran Corporation has the potential to record -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on February 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $35. JP Morgan also rated COLD as Upgrade on December 18, 2019, with its price target of $38 suggesting that COLD could surge by 37.18% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.72/share, analysts expect it to down by -19.15% to reach $38.25/share. It started the day trading at $26.89 and traded between $23.755 and $24.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that COLD’s 50-day SMA is 33.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 35.11. The stock has a high of $40.42 for the year while the low is $26.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.73%, as 10.72M EXTN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.37% of Americold Realty Trust shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 101.39, while the P/B ratio is 2.53. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.93M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.09%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.99% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more COLD shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 32,240 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,976,991 shares of COLD, with a total valuation of $827,384,314. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more COLD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $330,801,835 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Americold Realty Trust shares by 10.89% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,856,355 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 771,781 shares of Americold Realty Trust which are valued at $240,954,408. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Americold Realty Trust shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 872,231 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,499,978 shares and is now valued at $230,024,325. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Americold Realty Trust stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.