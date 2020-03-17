Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC), Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)?

The shares of American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on November 08, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $53 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of American Campus Communities Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Argus advised investors in its research note published on July 31, 2019, to Buy the ACC stock while also putting a $53 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from CapitalOne Markets when it published its report on July 08, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that ACC is Neutral in its latest report on December 19, 2018. Argus thinks that ACC is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $52.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -25.13% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 18.46.

The shares of the company dipped by -31.72% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $24.74 while ending the day at $25.83. During the trading session, a total of 2.42 million shares were traded which represents a -172.44% decline from the average session volume which is 888110.0 shares. ACC had ended its last session trading at $37.83. American Campus Communities Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.85 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 42.98, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.44, with a beta of 0.56. ACC 52-week low price stands at $34.50 while its 52-week high price is $50.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.72 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.17%. American Campus Communities Inc. has the potential to record 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on February 01, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) is now rated as Overweight. Keefe Bruyette also rated VBTX as Initiated on January 16, 2018, with its price target of $33 suggesting that VBTX could surge by 55.54% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.32/share, analysts expect it to down by -18.88% to reach $31.60/share. It started the day trading at $15.79 and traded between $13.53 and $14.05 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VBTX’s 50-day SMA is 26.43 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.57. The stock has a high of $29.41 for the year while the low is $15.49. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.03%, as 1.69M ACC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.47% of Veritex Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.31, while the P/B ratio is 0.61. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 494.26K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.44%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.82% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more VBTX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -31,595 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,895,040 shares of VBTX, with a total valuation of $165,963,613. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more VBTX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $74,845,665 worth of shares.

Similarly, FJ Capital Management LLC decreased its Veritex Holdings Inc. shares by 17.32% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,788,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -584,000 shares of Veritex Holdings Inc. which are valued at $67,107,160. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Veritex Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 114,144 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,799,129 shares and is now valued at $43,305,035. Following these latest developments, around 2.60% of Veritex Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.