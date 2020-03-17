Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC), Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)?

The shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on February 10, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $33 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on August 01, 2019, to Buy the TMHC stock while also putting a $26 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on May 16, 2019. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $25. The stock was given Outperform rating by Wedbush in its report released on May 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 24. Barclays was of a view that TMHC is Equal Weight in its latest report on May 13, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that TMHC is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 07, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $29.57. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -28.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 15.41.

The shares of the company dipped by -35.61% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $9.13 while ending the day at $9.35. During the trading session, a total of 5.0 million shares were traded which represents a -71.29% decline from the average session volume which is 2.92 million shares. TMHC had ended its last session trading at $14.52. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation currently has a market cap of $1.52 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.97, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.73, with a beta of 1.00. TMHC 52-week low price stands at $13.04 while its 52-week high price is $28.47.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Taylor Morrison Home Corporation generated 328.57 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.65 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 56.6%. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has the potential to record 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on March 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.75/share, analysts expect it to down by -19.16% to reach $16.14/share. It started the day trading at $9.99 and traded between $8.53 and $8.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GMRE’s 50-day SMA is 14.29 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.25. The stock has a high of $15.95 for the year while the low is $9.36. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 859160.23 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.26%, as 822,560 TMHC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.17% of Global Medical REIT Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 87.78, while the P/B ratio is 0.93. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 422.78K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -34.71%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more GMRE shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 54,865 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,254,194 shares of GMRE, with a total valuation of $59,431,090. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more GMRE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $33,491,133 worth of shares.

Similarly, Psagot Mutual Funds Ltd. increased its Global Medical REIT Inc. shares by 52.67% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 975,587 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 336,566 shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. which are valued at $13,628,950. In the same vein, PGIM, Inc. increased its Global Medical REIT Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 954,559 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 954,559 shares and is now valued at $13,335,189. Following these latest developments, around 14.40% of Global Medical REIT Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.