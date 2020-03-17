Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA), OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF)?

The shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on January 15, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $8 price target. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $8.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 12.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 17.49.

The shares of the company dipped by -18.13% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.94 while ending the day at $2.98. During the trading session, a total of 644867.0 shares were traded which represents a -66.02% decline from the average session volume which is 388420.0 shares. RADA had ended its last session trading at $3.64. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 RADA 52-week low price stands at $2.66 while its 52-week high price is $7.00.

The RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. generated 17.07 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Wedbush published a research note on July 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $45. JP Morgan also rated OMF as Upgrade on July 16, 2019, with its price target of $41 suggesting that OMF could surge by 54.73% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $31.58/share, analysts expect it to down by -21.15% to reach $55.00/share. It started the day trading at $28.1465 and traded between $24.90 and $24.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OMF’s 50-day SMA is 41.05 while its 200-day SMA stands at 38.62. The stock has a high of $46.29 for the year while the low is $26.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.02 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.92%, as 1.90M RADA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.45% of OneMain Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.97, while the P/B ratio is 0.78. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 935.90K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.97%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.56% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.19% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Värde Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,355,568 shares of OMF, with a total valuation of $417,317,124. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more OMF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $404,694,859 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its OneMain Holdings Inc. shares by 2.00% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,934,956 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 155,529 shares of OneMain Holdings Inc. which are valued at $291,609,633. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its OneMain Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 406,751 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,992,363 shares and is now valued at $146,719,340. Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of OneMain Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.