Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Orion Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ORN), Blackbaud Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)?

The shares of Orion Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ORN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on July 08, 2019. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $5 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Orion Group Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from FBR & Co. Markets when it published its report on August 18, 2017. That day the FBR & Co. set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Outperform rating by FBR & Co. in its report released on October 06, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9. Imperial Capital was of a view that ORN is In-line in its latest report on August 08, 2016. DA Davidson thinks that ORN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 05, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $7.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -10.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 10.53.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.44% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.53 while ending the day at $1.61. During the trading session, a total of 543384.0 shares were traded which represents a -321.26% decline from the average session volume which is 128990.0 shares. ORN had ended its last session trading at $1.95. Orion Group Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.57, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 ORN 52-week low price stands at $1.80 while its 52-week high price is $5.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Orion Group Holdings Inc. generated 1.09 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 520.0%. Orion Group Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 0.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on August 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Blackbaud Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $80. Stephens also rated BLKB as Downgrade on April 03, 2019, with its price target of $86 suggesting that BLKB could surge by 43.5% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $55.92/share, analysts expect it to down by -20.39% to reach $78.80/share. It started the day trading at $54.44 and traded between $43.77 and $44.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BLKB’s 50-day SMA is 74.94 while its 200-day SMA stands at 82.68. The stock has a high of $97.35 for the year while the low is $51.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.73%, as 4.34M ORN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.97% of Blackbaud Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 180.98, while the P/B ratio is 5.36. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 342.46K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -27.81%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.02% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.89% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more BLKB shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 103,214 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,383,836 shares of BLKB, with a total valuation of $365,024,081. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile sold more BLKB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $328,210,715 worth of shares.

Similarly, Janus Capital Management LLC decreased its Blackbaud Inc. shares by 4.35% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,669,979 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -212,573 shares of Blackbaud Inc. which are valued at $316,624,576. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Blackbaud Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 23,303 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,617,713 shares and is now valued at $313,080,941. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Blackbaud Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.