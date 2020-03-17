Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)?

The shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Argus in its latest research note that was published on March 12, 2020. Argus wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MGM Resorts International, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Imperial Capital advised investors in its research note published on January 21, 2020, to Outperform the MGM stock while also putting a $119 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on August 02, 2019. The stock was given Negative rating by Susquehanna in its report released on July 24, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 23. Morgan Stanley was of a view that MGM is Equal-Weight in its latest report on July 18, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that MGM is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 20, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $35.18. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -26.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 17.07.

The shares of the company dipped by -33.61% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $10.22 while ending the day at $10.25. During the trading session, a total of 32.04 million shares were traded which represents a -202.52% decline from the average session volume which is 10.59 million shares. MGM had ended its last session trading at $15.44. MGM Resorts International debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.45, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 MGM 52-week low price stands at $14.03 while its 52-week high price is $34.63.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.08 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The MGM Resorts International generated 2.33 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -50.0%. MGM Resorts International has the potential to record 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $70. Jefferies also rated DCPH as Reiterated on December 20, 2019, with its price target of $77 suggesting that DCPH could surge by 50.36% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $41.54/share, analysts expect it to down by -19.04% to reach $67.75/share. It started the day trading at $39.35 and traded between $33.10 and $33.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DCPH’s 50-day SMA is 59.00 while its 200-day SMA stands at 42.14. The stock has a high of $71.11 for the year while the low is $19.88. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.78%, as 2.84M MGM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.32% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 608.17K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -28.73%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.77% over the past 90 days while it lost -8.74% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Redmile Group LLC sold more DCPH shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Redmile Group LLC selling -71,400 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,709,498 shares of DCPH, with a total valuation of $250,733,674. Franklin Advisers, Inc. meanwhile bought more DCPH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $125,647,571 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 53.99% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,159,421 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 757,137 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $114,967,574. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 54,929 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,794,937 shares and is now valued at $95,562,446. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.