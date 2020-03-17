Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH), Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)?

The shares of Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on February 19, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $97 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Manhattan Associates Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Rosenblatt advised investors in its research note published on August 15, 2019, to Buy the MANH stock while also putting a $100 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on July 24, 2019. That day the The Benchmark Company set price target on the stock to $90. SunTrust was of a view that MANH is Hold in its latest report on September 26, 2018. The Benchmark Company thinks that MANH is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 14, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 65.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $95.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -12.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 21.92.

The shares of the company dipped by -18.76% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $46.65 while ending the day at $46.68. During the trading session, a total of 969775.0 shares were traded which represents a -104.32% decline from the average session volume which is 474640.0 shares. MANH had ended its last session trading at $57.46. Manhattan Associates Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.45 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 35.42, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.36, with a beta of 1.56. Manhattan Associates Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 MANH 52-week low price stands at $53.44 while its 52-week high price is $90.46.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.26 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Manhattan Associates Inc. generated 110.68 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -23.08%. Manhattan Associates Inc. has the potential to record 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on March 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) is now rated as Neutral. Robert W. Baird also rated QTWO as Initiated on February 19, 2020, with its price target of $94 suggesting that QTWO could surge by 48.51% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $65.05/share, analysts expect it to down by -22.17% to reach $98.33/share. It started the day trading at $61.17 and traded between $50.0328 and $50.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that QTWO’s 50-day SMA is 81.82 while its 200-day SMA stands at 79.68. The stock has a high of $93.90 for the year while the low is $58.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.72%, as 5.60M MANH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.55% of Q2 Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 440.42K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -25.21%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.92% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.66% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Brown Capital Management LLC sold more QTWO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Brown Capital Management LLC selling -150 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,165,089 shares of QTWO, with a total valuation of $313,922,758. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more QTWO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $300,467,329 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Q2 Holdings Inc. shares by 4.03% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,961,676 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 114,716 shares of Q2 Holdings Inc. which are valued at $223,221,520. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Q2 Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 438,827 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,671,591 shares and is now valued at $201,357,814. Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of Q2 Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.