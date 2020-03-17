Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI), Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)?

The shares of Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2019. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lannett Company Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on August 20, 2018. Deutsche Bank was of a view that LCI is Hold in its latest report on June 29, 2016. Canaccord Genuity thinks that LCI is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 24, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $11.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.50.

The shares of the company added by 8.10% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $6.04 while ending the day at $7.21. During the trading session, a total of 1.01 million shares were traded which represents a -24.04% decline from the average session volume which is 813100.0 shares. LCI had ended its last session trading at $6.67. Lannett Company Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.18, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 LCI 52-week low price stands at $5.16 while its 52-week high price is $15.52.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Lannett Company Inc. generated 119.18 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -151.85%. Lannett Company Inc. has the potential to record 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Rodman & Renshaw published a research note on October 18, 2011 where it informed investors and clients that Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) is now rated as Mkt Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Rodman & Renshaw also rated ENZ as Initiated on September 23, 2009, with its price target of $14 suggesting that ENZ could surge by 62.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.61/share, analysts expect it to down by -19.92% to reach $5.50/share. It started the day trading at $2.32 and traded between $2.06 and $2.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ENZ’s 50-day SMA is 2.47 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.11. The stock has a high of $4.85 for the year while the low is $2.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.66%, as 1.20M LCI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.73% of Enzo Biochem Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 63.33, while the P/B ratio is 1.40. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 734.70K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -45.99%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.68% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.05% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,620,681 shares of ENZ, with a total valuation of $11,972,051.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Enzo Biochem Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,576,530 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Enzo Biochem Inc. which are valued at $7,618,009. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Enzo Biochem Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 54,245 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,353,808 shares and is now valued at $7,143,611. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Enzo Biochem Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.